Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $512.36 and last traded at $510.65. Approximately 166,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,075,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $561.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

