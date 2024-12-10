Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lovesac from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Lovesac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lovesac

Lovesac Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $622.36 million, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.01 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 797.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.