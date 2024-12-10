LRI Investments LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 191.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

NEM stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

