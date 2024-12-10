Macquarie Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $110.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

SQ stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. Block has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,325. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Block by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Block by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 14.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

