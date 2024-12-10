Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MNDGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 32827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$404.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MNDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of C$75.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.