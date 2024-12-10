Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 32827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$404.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of C$75.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

