Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

