Marshfield Associates Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marshfield Associates raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 5.8% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $273,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

