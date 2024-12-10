Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 850.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Masco stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

