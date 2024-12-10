Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns Outperformer Rating from CIBC

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “outperformer” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 235,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

