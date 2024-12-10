Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Contrast

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vista Gold and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 364.14%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Mexus Gold US”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.09 6.58 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Summary

Vista Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the United Mexican States. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 6500 acres located to the northwest of Caborca, Sonora State; and 90% interest in the Mabel Property covering an area of approximately 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. It also owns mineral rights to Ures Property comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

