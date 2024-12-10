MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Trimmed by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

