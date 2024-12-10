Michael J. Harrington Acquires 10,000 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. This represents a 36.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inotiv Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 523,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 101.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

