Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.75 and last traded at $100.93. 5,901,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,245,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.