Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $449.62 and last traded at $448.73. 3,725,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,487,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.36.

Microsoft Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,700 shares of company stock worth $16,265,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $832,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 41,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

