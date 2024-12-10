MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $378.34 and last traded at $366.27. Approximately 5,705,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,666,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.34.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.08. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

