MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

