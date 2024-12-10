MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $607.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $461.62 and a 52-week high of $612.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

