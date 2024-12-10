MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 819,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

