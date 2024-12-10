MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $23.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 209.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.