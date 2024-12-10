MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 189,947 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

