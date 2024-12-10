MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,721,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,048,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

