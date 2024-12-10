Mittelman Wealth Management Acquires 53,041 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 18.5% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

