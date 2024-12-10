Mittelman Wealth Management Sells 1,443 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mittelman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $306,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,313.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,860 shares of company stock valued at $20,231,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

