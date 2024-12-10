Mizuho Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

KIM stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,761,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,195,000 after buying an additional 103,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 274,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,131,000 after purchasing an additional 405,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,792,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

