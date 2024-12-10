MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 589,771 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,315,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,712 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

