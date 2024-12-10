MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.87.

CCI stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

