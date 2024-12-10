MML Investors Services LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $606.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $480.88 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.34. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

