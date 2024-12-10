MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,799 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $23,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.