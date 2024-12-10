Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 548,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 313,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.61. The company has a market cap of £6.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Mobile Tornado Group

In other news, insider Luke Wilkinson purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,667.94). Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

