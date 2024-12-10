Moonpig Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MOON)

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Moonpig Group Price Performance

LON:MOON opened at GBX 235.67 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.39. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.54). The company has a market capitalization of £812.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,390.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £2,470,000 ($3,148,502.23). 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

