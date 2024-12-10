M&T Bank Corp Has $673.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $673,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.05 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $184.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

