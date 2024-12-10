M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $733,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,470,000 after buying an additional 1,032,068 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 23,664.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,490,000 after buying an additional 998,628 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $757,632,000 after acquiring an additional 994,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.