National Bank Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Tecsys

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark downgraded Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$29.20 and a 12-month high of C$45.35. The company has a market cap of C$655.64 million, a P/E ratio of 443.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.89.

Insider Transactions at Tecsys

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.96, for a total transaction of C$65,940.00. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

