National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849,925 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.45% of B2Gold worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

