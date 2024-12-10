NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $44.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 151,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,667. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. NMI has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,857,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 534,818 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

