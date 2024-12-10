Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after buying an additional 437,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 327,734 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

