Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.96 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,422 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Franklin Resources worth $32,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 148.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,341.80. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375 in the last 90 days. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

