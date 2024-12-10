Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $55.65 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,149.60 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,724.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,155.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,837.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

