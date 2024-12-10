Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.10 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $59,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,957 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.43.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

