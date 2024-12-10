Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,596 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 259,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,387,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,207,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

