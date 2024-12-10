Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,181 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $41,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

