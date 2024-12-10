Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,473 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $47,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

