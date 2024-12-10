NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
