NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

