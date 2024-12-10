Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.74. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 1,965,599 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

