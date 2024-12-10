Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $94.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,712 shares of company stock worth $3,368,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

