Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,258 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6,864.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 253.5% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

