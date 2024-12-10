Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $663,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55,496.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 982.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,919,000 after purchasing an additional 491,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.79.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $547.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

