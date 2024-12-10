Orion Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 791,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

