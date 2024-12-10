Orion Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4,888.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:XBJL opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

