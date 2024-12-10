Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,600 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Edap Tms worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Edap Tms S.A. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $8.50.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

